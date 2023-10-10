Shadows of the Blue and Gray cancels Oct. 13 School Day due to weather

Shadows of the Blue and Gray, a local organization that is in its 28th year of presenting a family-friendly Civil War Living History event at City County Park in Princeton, has announced the cancellation of its School Day that was set for Friday, Oct. 13.

The School Day had around 250 kids registered for the event and was cancelled due to the forecast of inclement weather.

The organization plans to continue with its planned events on Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15 with a $5 entry fee to offset costs. The schedule at City County Park will take place as follows:

Saturday, Oct. 14

8 a.m. - all vehicles out of camp

8:15 a.m. - reenactor breakfast served in Committee Cabin

8:30 a.m. - officers call in Committee Cabin

9 a.m. - gates open

9:15 a.m. - confederate artillery drill

9:45 a.m. - union artillery drill

10:30 a.m. presentation at Ropemaking Cabin

11:30 a.m. - General Grant presentation at Main Pavillion

12:30 p.m. - frying pan toss

1 p.m. - President Lincoln presentation at Main Pavillion

2 p.m. - cupcake walk

3 p.m. - battle with Lincoln presenting Gettysburg Address prior to battle and a medical presentation to follow battle at Medical Tent

6 p.m. - dinner for reenactors in Main Pavillion, must get a meal ticket by 10 a.m. from cabin

Sunday, Oct. 15

9 a.m. - gates open

9:15 a.m. - confederate artillery drill

9:45 a.m. - union artillery drill

10:30 a.m. presentation at Ropemaking Cabin

11:30 a.m. - General Grant presentation at Main Pavillion

12:30 p.m. - frying pan toss

1 p.m. - President Lincoln presentation at Main Pavillion

2 p.m. - battle with Lincoln presenting Gettysburg Address prior to battle and a medical presentation to follow battle at Medical Tent