Bureau County Retired Teachers Association to meet Oct. 19 in Princeton

The Bureau County Retired Teachers Association will host a meeting with a catered lunch at noon Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

The meeting’s program is being presented by TRS representative Sandra Benhart.

Lunch will be catered by Park Tavern at a cost of $15. Reservations are required five days before the meeting. The menu will include chicken and wild rice soup, a side salad, apple pie bars and lemonade. Orders must be places by Saturday, Oct. 14.

Participants can attend the luncheon and program or just the program.

Reservations can be made by contacting Alice Ehmen at 815-638-2387 or ehmenah@gmail.com.

The association also sends out a newsletter to all retired teachers in the county. Those who do not receive the newsletter and would like to are encouraged to send a message to BureauCoRTA@gmail.com.

Retired teacher membership provides a local voice in how the organization is run and supports local volunteers filling state leadership positions. Local dues are $10 a year, payable in April.