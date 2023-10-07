Bureau County Historical Society to host Cherry Mine Disaster forum Nov. 4

The Bureau County Historical Society will partner with the Cherry Mine Disaster Museum to host a Cherry Mine Disaster author forum at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in Holy Trinity Hall, 103 N. Main St., in Cherry. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m.

The free forum features authors of books about the disaster. Attendees can meet the authors, learn about their books and ask questions.

“The Cherry Library is excited to bring so many authors to town to talk about something so important to our residents,” said Jennifer Ring, head librarian at the Cherry Mine Disaster Museum. “We hope that people will come listen to the authors tell their stories and then visit our museum and library to learn more about the Cherry Mine Disaster.”

Copies of the books and “The Illustrated History of the Cherry Mine Disaster of 1909″ by Jim Ridings are available for purchase.

Authors that are scheduled to attend include Sally M. Walker, “Underground Fire: Hope, Sacrifice, and Courage in the Cherry Mine Disaster;” Steve Stout, “Black Damp: The Story of the Cherry Mine Disaster;” Karen Tintori, “Trapped: The 1909 Cherry Mine Disaster;” Ron Bluemer, “Fire Below! The Story of the 1909 Cherry Mine Disaster;” and Cherry Mine buff Jack Rooney.

For information, call 815-875-2184, email ringo12525@yahoo.com or visit bureauhistory.org.