Tiskilwa Historical Society to host railroad program Oct. 9 at Museum on Main

The Tiskilwa Historical Society will host Author and Historian Mike Matejka’s “What’s Comin Down the Line?” program at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9 at the Museum on Main, 110 E. Main St.

The program will feature a presentation on railroad cultural allure, sights and sounds. Matejka will also share his passion for national and statewide railroad history by bringing in railroad equipment props.

Matejka comes to Tiskilwa through a grant from the Illinois Humanities Council, an organization sponsoring presentations of historical and cultural interest through their Road Scholars program.

Monthly programs at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main are always open to the public and free of charge. Following Matejka’s presentation, visitors are invited to view galleries 1 and 2 while enjoying refreshments and conversation.