October 03, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

BC Farm Bureau hosts state Rep. Mary Beth Canty for adopted legislator program

Canty toured Cornbelt Ag Services, Bureau Valley and Royal Super Mart

By Shaw Local News Network
Cornbelt Ag Services' William Anderson talks to state Rep. Mary Beth Canty about ongoing projects at a research farm.

Cornbelt Ag Services' William Anderson talks to state Rep. Mary Beth Canty about ongoing projects at a research farm. (Photo provided by Jill Frueh)

The Bureau County Farm Bureau hosted state Rep. Mary Beth Canty (D-Arlington Heights) as part of the Adopted Legislator Program on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The program’s goal is to educate urban legislators about rural life and agriculture. The program also helps farm bureau members better understand urban district concerns and needs.

Canty toured Cornbelt Ag Services, Bureau Valley High School’s ag program and Royal Super Mart in Sheffield.

State Rep. Mary Beth Canty meets will Cornerstone Community Wellness president Elizabeth Pratt and Timmothy Pratt, M.D. at the Royal Super Mart in Sheffield.

State Rep. Mary Beth Canty meets will Cornerstone Community Wellness president Elizabeth Pratt and Timmothy Pratt, M.D. at the Royal Super Mart in Sheffield. (Photo provided by Jill Frueh)

Prairie State Tractor employee Christopher Anderson also spoke about ag technology and there was also a discussion about rural Illinois’ EMT shortages.

Canty was accompanied by state Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) and state Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria).

Bureau Valley FFA chapter members with State Representative Mary Beth Canty, State Representative Ryan Spain and Senator Tom Bennett

Bureau Valley FFA chapter members with state Rep. Mary Beth Canty, state Rep.Ryan Spain and state Sen. Tom Bennett. (Photo provided by the Bureau County Farm Bureau )