BC Farm Bureau hosts state Rep. Mary Beth Canty for adopted legislator program

The Bureau County Farm Bureau hosted state Rep. Mary Beth Canty (D-Arlington Heights) as part of the Adopted Legislator Program on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The program’s goal is to educate urban legislators about rural life and agriculture. The program also helps farm bureau members better understand urban district concerns and needs.

Canty toured Cornbelt Ag Services, Bureau Valley High School’s ag program and Royal Super Mart in Sheffield.

State Rep. Mary Beth Canty meets will Cornerstone Community Wellness president Elizabeth Pratt and Timmothy Pratt, M.D. at the Royal Super Mart in Sheffield. (Photo provided by Jill Frueh)

Prairie State Tractor employee Christopher Anderson also spoke about ag technology and there was also a discussion about rural Illinois’ EMT shortages.

Canty was accompanied by state Sen. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) and state Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria).