Princeton Knights of Columbus to hold ImpactLife blood drive Oct. 17

Princeton Knights of Columbus will hold an ImpactLife blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in Harkrader Hall at the St. Louis Catholic Church, 616 S. Gosse Blvd in Princeton.

to donate, contact ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 4138 to locate the drive.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age, 16 with parent permission, and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo ID is required to donate.

Donors who last gave blood on or before Aug. 22 are eligible to give at this drive.

ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In the area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to OSF Saint Clare Medical Center.