Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce to hold Fall Fundraiser Oct. 21

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its “I Love the 80′s to Death” Fall Fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Cliff Center, located at 1105 E. Peru St. in Princeton.

Tickets are $30 per person and a table of eight including a bottle of wine and business recognition will be $300.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with events such as 80′s trivia, music by DJ Aaron, costume party contest, split the cauldron raffle, silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and more set to begin at 7 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in 80′s or Halloween costumes.

This event is hosted by the Princeton Chamber Ambassadors Club. For more information, visit www.princetonchamber-il.com.