October 01, 2023
Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce to hold Fall Fundraiser Oct. 21

Doors will open at 6 p.m. at the Cliff Center in Princeton

By Shaw Local News Network
Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce logo

Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce logo (Photo provided by Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its “I Love the 80′s to Death” Fall Fundraiser at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Cliff Center, located at 1105 E. Peru St. in Princeton.

Tickets are $30 per person and a table of eight including a bottle of wine and business recognition will be $300.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with events such as 80′s trivia, music by DJ Aaron, costume party contest, split the cauldron raffle, silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and more set to begin at 7 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to dress in 80′s or Halloween costumes.

This event is hosted by the Princeton Chamber Ambassadors Club. For more information, visit www.princetonchamber-il.com.