October 01, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

First Congregational Church of Bureau to host Fall Festival Dinner and Bazaar on Oct. 26

Events will begin at 4 p.m. at 101 W. Nebraska St. in Bureau

By Shaw Local News Network
Jim and Barb Sissel of Princeton grab a bite to eat at the annual Fall Festival Bazaar and Supper hosted by First Congregational Church of Bureau on Oct. 20. The event drew residents from all over Bureau and Putnam counties. Attendees ate dinner, shopped through bazaar items and enjoyed the camaraderie.

The First Congregational Church of Bureau will host its annual Fall Festival Dinner and Bazaar at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26 at 101 W. Nebraska St. in Bureau. (Shaw Local News Network)

The First Congregational Church of Bureau will host its annual Fall Festival Dinner and Bazaar at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, at 101 W. Nebraska St. in Bureau.

The dinner, bake sale and bazaar will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Bazaar items for sale will include dishclothes, knives, nuts, crafts and homemade rugs. The event also will feature a raffle with prizes and a 50/50 drawing.

The dinner will include chicken casseroles, a variety of salads, dinner rolls, homemade pies, desserts and beverages.

The dinner will cost $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Delivery in Bureau and carryouts also are available. Tickets are available at the door. Everyone is welcome to attend.