Princeton Public Library announces program schedule for Oct. 1-14

The Princeton Public Library announced its program schedule for Oct. 1 through Oct. 14. These programs are free and all are welcome to attend. Programs will be at 698 E. Peru St. in Princeton.

For any questions or concerns, contact help@princetonpl.org or 815-875-1331.

• PPL will hold an information and safety presentation on safe solar eclipse viewing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3. The presentation will be led by Gerri Woodlief and attendees will receive an eclipse safety viewer and instructions to be used for viewing the partial solar eclipse which will occur Saturday, Oct. 14.

• Illinois Libraries will hold a Zoom presentation by Stephen Graham Jones at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4. This presentation will be on scary stories, horror and more. Jones is a Blackfoot Native American author of experimental fictions, horror fiction, crime fiction and science fiction. Registration is required, visit princetonpl.org.

• Visitors can learn how to explore fresh colors in a fall garden using perennials, grasses, trees and shrubs at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5. The library’s monthly gardening group is teaming up with Bettyann Harrison with the U of I Extension Office. To register for this event, visit https://go.illinois.edu/fallgardenwow.

• Nancy Vaca, from the Podcast Below the Forest Floor, will talk about the making of the podcast and all of the spooky tales she’s had along the way at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. Vaca is a fan of all things horror and created the podcast to share stories and tell the history of the world’s scariest creatures.