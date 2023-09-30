Mason Memorial Library to hold ‘Silver Streak and the Gypsy Coeds’ presentation Oct. 11

The Mason Memorial Library will hold a “Silver Streak and the Gypsy Coeds of Bradford” presentation at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 104 W. Main St. in Buda.

This presentation will tell the story of nine summer vacation trips of a group of women from Bradford in the 1930′s and 1940′s.

The presenter, John Butte, is the author of the book “Darlene’s Silver Streak and the Bradford Model T Girls.” He will hold a book signing following the presentation.

Weather permitting, the care will also be on display at 5 p.m. Coffee and treats will also be served during the event.