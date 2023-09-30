Chief Senachwine DAR Chapter to meet Oct. 6 in Henry

The Chief Senachwine chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its regular meeting at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Henry Library, 702 Front St.

The program, which will be presented by member Nancy Gillfillan, will be called “The Christopher Lobingier Chapter Remembered” and will cover recent research on the founding members of the C. Lobingier chapter.

This historic preservation project, which took place over the summer months, has focused on the 12 charter members of the C. Lobingier chapter, which existed in Henry from 1910 to 1968.

Information on the 12 founders will be shared at the meeting, as well as information involving recognition ceremonies at the founders’ graves in Henry, which will be held Oct. 14.

These founders include Gertrude Ball Bayne, Cora Ball Beckwith, Elizabeth Wykoff Dewey, Ellen Law Duke, Gertrude Potter Hallfarth, Virginia Law Hodge, Lura Davis Law, Sarah Elsie Potter, Mabel Thompson Potts, Emma Mae Thompson Scholtz, Jennie Thompson Vernay and Sophia Kline Zeller.

If any family members of the listed members have photos, obituaries or other information to share, contact 815-303-1034 or gillfill@frontier.com.