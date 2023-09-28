Putnam County libraries announce October activity schedule

The Putnam County Library District announced its October activity schedule for all locations.

District

Banned book week will be celebrated Oct. 1 to 7. The libraries will have displays and information for patrons on the importance of the week.

Putnam County libraries will be joining season three of the Illinois Libraries Presentations that showcase author talks on Zoom. The latest showcase features Stephen Graham Jones. A Zoom link will be available on the library’s website.

Food, Family and Folktales: A conversation with Grace Lin will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17. Register for the event online at https://bit.ly/ILP_GraceLin.

Locations will be closed Monday, Oct. 9, for Columbus Day. They will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Hennepin, 214 N. Fourth St.

Cricut MakerSpace will be all day from Oct. 9 through 13. Call ahead to attend. This month’s craft is Halloween candles.

Halloween Family Mini Golf will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27. Participants are encouraged to come in costume to complete nine holes around the library. The event is for all ages.

STEAM 2 Go project will be throughout the month during library hours. The October project will be glow-in-the-dark jars.

Granville, 214 S. McCoy St.

Halloween dress-up will be throughout the month of October. Participants can dress up as their favorite literary character or author and get a Halloween treat.

A paper pumpkin decoration event will take place throughout the month of October. Participants can pick a paper pumpkin, decorate it and display it on one of the library’s window.

Family-friendly Halloween movies will be displayed at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. The event will feature a family-friendly movie, popcorn and a Halloween story.

Book discussion group meets at 1 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of every month. No book is assigned to read. The discussion is group-directed.

Tuesday Tea will be from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday through November.

Pre-K story time will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and will include stories, snacks and a craft.

Tween time at the activity center will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through November.

Invitation to create center will be all day Fridays through November.

Putnam, 105 N. Center St.

Books and brunch will be the first Saturday of the month. The event will feature food, books and friends.

Cricut MakerSpace will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 21. Participants can learn to use the Cricut Maker and create a fall craft.

Magnolia, 112 N. Chicago St.

A puzzle race for kids will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5.

Scrabble night for adults will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.

A harvest craft will be available for kids during library hours Saturday, Oct. 14.

Lego Morning for kids will be during library hours Saturday, Oct. 21.

Book Trivia for all ages will be during library hours Tuesday, Oct. 24.

A Halloween-themed movie night will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, for kids.

Kids are encouraged to show off their Halloween costumes during library hours Tuesday, Oct. 31.

McNabb, 322 W. Main St.

An autumn craft will be available during library hours Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Participants can paint a pumpkin during library hours Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Standard, 128 First St.

A Haunted Houses in Chicago presentation will be given by historian Jim Gibbons at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12. Gibbons will take visitors through the spooky sightings of some of the Chicago area’s most haunted places.