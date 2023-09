The Chamber Ambassadors Club will serve lunch in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 at Soldiers and Sailors Park, 14 Park Ave. E. in Princeton. The Gateway Services will also be hosting a bake sale during the event.

The menu will feature ribeye sandwiches, pork chops, chips and drinks.

Lunch in the park events are presented through the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.