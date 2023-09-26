Marshall-Putnam SWCD offers annual fall fish sales through Oct. 6

The Marshall-Putnam Soil and Water Conservation District will hold its annual fall fish sales. Flyers are available online at marshallputnam.com or on the group’s Facebook page.

All order forms are due back to the office by the end of business Oct. 6. The fish pickup date is at 8 a.m. Oct. 20 at the office, located behind Casey’s at 1511 University Court in Henry.

The organization will have a cold-water fish sale with dates to be determined.

For information or to request a flyer, call 309-364-3913, ext. 3. In the event of a government shutdown, call Stacy at 309-238-0599 to make sure orders still will be received.