Patrons of the Princeton Culver’s, located at 224 Ace Road, can donate to Shadows of Blue and Gray while they dine from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Shadows of Blue and Gray is a group that will hold its 28th annual family-friendly Civil War Living History event on Oct. 14 and 15 in Princeton’s City-County Park.

To find out more about the group or to sign up to participate, visit shadowsbluegray.com.