Tigertown Tanglers Wrestling Club to hold signup events Sept. 25, 27, Oct. 1, 4 in Princeton

Tigertown Tanglers Wrestling Club, a youth wrestling group that welcomes boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade, has announced a series of four sign up events for the 2023-2024 season.

Sign ups will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 25 and Sept. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 1 and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. All events will take place at Skoonerz Bar and Grill, 912 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The sign up fee is $150 for each wrestler and $250 for two. This includes a U.S.A. Wrestling Card, t-shirt, club membership and tournament entry fees.

Tournaments will be held on Sundays around the area. The group also hosts a tournament at Princeton High School in February.

Each wrestler will need wrestling shoes and headgears for practice. First year wrestlers must bring a copy of their birth certificate to sign up.

More questions, contact Steve Amy at 815-915-6519 or Burt Bickett at 815-303-2921.