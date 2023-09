The Princeton Rotary Club will hold an ImpactLife blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 in a donor bus located at Rotary Park, 13593 Bicentennial Dr. in Princeton.

Appointments are required to donate. To make an appointment call or message Cathy Foes at 815-876-4481 or catherine.l.foes@osfhealthcare.org.