The Princeton Fire Department will be holding an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 2 S. Main St.

Visitors can meet and get to know members of the Princeton Fire Department and take a look through the equipment that is used in the performance of their job.

Demonstrations on the use of a ladder truck, how smoke moves through a house and an automobile extrication will be held at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m.

During the event, a child’s obstacle course will also be set up for use.