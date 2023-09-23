Princeton’s Oktoberfest Celebration set for Sept. 30 in Rotary Park

Princeton will host its Oktoberfest Celebration from 3 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Rotary Park, 13593 Bicentennial Dr. The event will feature music, food, drink and traditional games.

The Princeton Bike Commission will host the its first annual Lederhosen Ride at 3 p.m. Participants are asked to arrive by 2:45 p.m. The ride is designed for all to take a stroll through Princeton, loop around Zearing Park and return to Rotary Park in a lederhosen, No registration or fees are needed.

Live music will be performed by Paloma Band from 4 to 6 p.m. and The Heidelberg German Band from 7 to 9 p.m.

The bed race competition will begin at 6 p.m. Four pushers and one rider must use a traditional bed and frame with wheels to try and win the race. Contact vyepsen@princeton-il.com for more info or to register.

Sullivan’s Foods Sausage Tosse will be at 6:30 p.m. Partners will compete for a chance to be named Sausage King or Queen of Oktoberfest. To sign up, visit the Princeton Tourism tent at the event.

The Barrel Society will also be hosting Stein Holding Contests. Visit its tent at the event to sign up.