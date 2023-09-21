September 21, 2023
Spring Valley to flush water mains Sept. 25 through Oct. 6

Flushing will be taking place throughout the city

By Shaw Local News Network
Spring Valley will be flushing water mains starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, through 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, throughout the city. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Spring Valley will be flushing water mains starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, through 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, throughout the city.

During these times, residents should expect some increased cloudiness and isolated areas of low pressure. If any discoloration occurs in drinking water, residents are asked to let the faucets run until the water clears.

Flushing will take place on the following schedule:

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25 and Tuesday, Sept. 26 in all areas west of Hall High School including Marquette road, Briarcliff, Johnson subdivision and Industrial Park.

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, Thursday, Sept. 28, and Friday, Sept. 29, in the area north of Dakota Street including Cambridge and Spring Creek subdivisions.

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, Tuesday, Oct. 3, and Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the area west of Spalding Street, south of Dakota Street and east of John Mitchell.

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, and Friday, Oct. 6, in the area east of Spalding Street and south of Dakota Street including Webster Park.