State Rep. Ryan Spain to speak at historical society’s monument unveiling Sept. 22

The Bureau County Historical Society has announced that State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) will be the keynote speaker at an unveiling ceremony which will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 in front of the Sash Statler Matson Building, 15 Park Ave. W. in Princeton.

The monument will be dedicated to the Bureau County’s Civil War Servicemen from the 29th Regiment U.S. Colored Infantry, the 8th U.S. Colored Artillery and the 13th U.S. Colored Artillery.

“We are delighted Rep. Spain will join us for this important event,” BCHS Executive Director Lex Poppens said. “The community is invited to attend and celebrate the new monument on the history center campus of the Bureau County Historical Society.”

The event will also feature Mezzo Soprano Keriann Otano who will sing the National Anthem and the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Members of the Princeton Veterans Organization will present a flag to Frances Clarke, relative to Bureau County resident and Civil War Veteran Charles Moses.

Others speakers will include Princeton Mayor Ray Mabry, BCHS Board President Jim Dunn and BCHS Volunteer Sarah Cooper.

The cost of the new monument was underwritten by Gary Johnson, in memory of his wife the late Joyce M. Richmond.

The monument will pay tribute to a total of 45 servicemen from the local community.