September 19, 2023
U of I Extension to hold fall garden program Oct. 5 in Princeton

Program will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Princeton Public Library, 689 E. Peru St.

By Shaw Local News Network

This program is designed to teach participants how to brighten their fall gardens with perennials, ornamental grasses and the fall color of trees and shrubs.

The U of I Extension office will hold a late summer and fall garden colors program at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Princeton Public Library, located at 689 E. Peru St. in Princeton.

Master Gardeners from Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties will be presenting the program.

To register for the event, visit go.illinois.edu/fallgardenwow.