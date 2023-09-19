U of I Extension to hold fall garden program Oct. 5 in Princeton

The U of I Extension office will hold a late summer and fall garden colors program at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Princeton Public Library, located at 689 E. Peru St. in Princeton.

This program is designed to teach participants how to brighten their fall gardens with perennials, ornamental grasses and the fall color of trees and shrubs.

Master Gardeners from Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties will be presenting the program.

To register for the event, visit go.illinois.edu/fallgardenwow.