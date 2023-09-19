Putnam County High School Interact Club welcomes new leadership

Putnam County High School’s Interact Club, which is sponsored by the Putnam County Rotary, welcomed new leadership as teacher Brandi LeQuia has taken over the role of mentor for the club.

The PC Interact Club is an organization that creates opportunities for service learning hours and works alongside the Rotary to help improve the community.

LeQuia said she has many goals for the upcoming year including making improvements to the way Interact is run. Her main goal is to get the community more involved through more fundraising and field trips to gain attention in the school and community.

LeQuia also will focus on making changes to the club’s Afterglow event. This post-prom event discourages underage drinking and lowers the amount of intoxicated drivers. After planning post-prom in her old district, LeQuia looks to bring fresh ideas to Putnam County.

“I’m very much looking forward to having a new teacher run the Interact and seeing what Mrs. LeQuia has to offer,” Interact Vice President Hayden Grandadam said.

The club has also appointed new officers including President Jacob Edens and vice presidents Miles Main and Grandadam. The rest of the club’s officers include alums in Secretary Emelia Bouxsein, Treasurer Drew Carlson and Social Media and Print Manager Maggie Spratt.

The club has two upcoming events, the first is a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, in the high school’s gymnasium, 402 E. Silverspoon Ave. in Granville.

The club has partnered with the American Red Cross and hopes to have students and volunteers help combat the national blood donation shortage.

The second event is the annual Grange Halloween Party, which will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22, at the McNabb Fire Station, 391 IL-89 in McNabb.

Admission to this event is a donation to the PC Food Pantry or $2. All Putnam County children are invited to attend. Activities will include costume parades with judging, Halloween-themed games, prizes and refreshments.