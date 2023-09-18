Princeton’s Gateway Services joins National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals

Gateway Services in Princeton has joined the National Alliance for Direct Support Services (NADSP) as an organizational member. The NADSP looks to demonstrate members’ dedication to DSPs and the people receiving services.

As a member of NADSP, Gateway Services stated that it is looking to make a distinct commitment to elevate the status of DSPs. This includes investing in staff development, allocating resources for professional growth and equipping employees with what they need to be effective in their roles.

“DSPs are the frontline of our services and supports; and are a key part of our success,” CEO of Gateway Services Tracy Wright said. “It is important that we professionalize this position and bring attention to their hard work and dedication. They truly make a difference every single day.”

The organization’s NADSP membership begins immediately and will continue through the remainder of the calendar year, at which time it will likely be renewed.

“We commend the organization for recognizing the importance and contributions of direct support professionals,” President and CEO of NADSP Joseph Macbeth said. “This partnership will help the human services field improve practice standards, promote system reform and advance the knowledge, skills, and values of DSPs.”

Gateway Services DSPs can receive e-newsletters and access to an archived resource and webinar library. The organization is also featured on NADSP’s website.

Gateway Services has provided services in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam Counties since 1970. For more information, visit gateway-services.org or the organization’s Facebook page.