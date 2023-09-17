American Red Cross to hold blood drive Sept. 20 in Spring Valley

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Hall High School, at 800 W. Erie St. in Spring Valley.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage after fewer donors than needed gave blood over the summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals.

To schedule an appointment to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.