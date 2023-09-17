September 17, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

American Red Cross to hold blood drive Sept. 20 in Spring Valley

Drive to be held at Hall High School, located at 800 West Erie St.

By Shaw Local News Network
blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Hall High School, located at 800 West Erie St. in Spring Valley.

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Hall High School, at 800 W. Erie St. in Spring Valley.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage after fewer donors than needed gave blood over the summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals.

To schedule an appointment to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.