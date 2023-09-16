September 16, 2023
Wyanet High School Class of 1973 holds 50th Reunion

23 classmates were in attendance

By Shaw Local News Network
Wyanet High School Class of 1973 50th reunion. Back row (L-R): Ken Summers, Brad Etheridge, Andy Trumbo, John Shofner, Larry Menery, Mel Braasch and Rick Olds. Center row (L-R): Cathie (Allen) Losey, Mary Lynn (Danielson) Elliott, Sherry (Wood) Lange, Kelly Barkley, Jim Sissel, Sally (Jaggers) Wilcoxin, Nancy (Richards) Jordahl, Teresa (Turner) Carlson, Linda (Blitsch) Judge and Mary (Foster) Kramer. Front row (L-R): Debbie (Palmer) Brewer, Patti (Dile) Briddick, Marilyn (House) Johnston, Shelly (Heuer) Crow, Bonnie (Smith) Shofner and Deanna (Heuer) Foran.

The Wyanet High School Class of 1973 held its 50th Class Reunion with 23 classmates in attendance.

