St. Matthews in Princeton to host spaghetti supper to benefit Habitat for Humanity

St. Matthews Lutheran Church will host Saintly Spaghetti Supper to benefit Habitat for Humanity of La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in the fellowship hall at 416 E. Dover Road in Princeton.

The meal will cost $8 a person and $6 for children ages 12 and younger. Dine-in or carryout is available.

There will be a raffle for a 36-inch Blackstone griddle and many other door prizes. Tickets for the raffle cost $1 or six for $5 and will be available at the dinner.

For information, visit StMatthewsPrinceton.org or contact StMatthewsPrinceton@gmail.com or 815-879-6491.