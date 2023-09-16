September 16, 2023
St. Matthews in Princeton to host spaghetti supper to benefit Habitat for Humanity

Dinner will be from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 416 E. Dover Road

St. Matthews Church

St. Matthews Lutheran Church will host Saintly Spaghetti Supper to benefit Habitat for Humanity of La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, in the fellowship hall at 416 E. Dover Road in Princeton.

The meal will cost $8 a person and $6 for children ages 12 and younger. Dine-in or carryout is available.

There will be a raffle for a 36-inch Blackstone griddle and many other door prizes. Tickets for the raffle cost $1 or six for $5 and will be available at the dinner.

For information, visit StMatthewsPrinceton.org or contact StMatthewsPrinceton@gmail.com or 815-879-6491.