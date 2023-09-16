September 16, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

American Red Cross to hold blood drive Sept. 19 in Princeton

Drive to be held at Allegion-LCN, located at 1224 N. Main St.

By Shaw Local News Network
blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Allegion-LCN, 1224 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Allegion-LCN, at 1224 N. Main St. in Princeton.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a national blood shortage after fewer donors than needed gave blood over the summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals.

To schedule an appointment to give, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.