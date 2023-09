Backbone Road in Princeton will be closed from North Main Street near Beck’s, through the North Epperson Road intersection from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

During this time, crews will be performing culvert replacement that is expected to be started and completed on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Those looking to avoid the area during the closure can take W. Railroad Avenue off of N. Main Street before turning onto N. Epperson Road and rejoining Backbone Road.