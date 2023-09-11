U of I Extension to hold candlestick pumpkin centerpiece event Nov. 4 in Oglesby

The La Salle County U of I Extension Office will hold a candlestick pumpkin centerpiece craft event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 at IVCC, 815 North Orlando Smith Rd. in Oglesby.

Visitors will learn techniques to create a fall centerpiece for a Thanksgiving table. The event is open for area youth ages 8-18.

A $5 registration fee will include supplies and refreshments. The event is free for 4-H members.

Visit https://4h.zsuite.org/external-event-registration/22735?fbclid=IwAR3AvqMgNl7gq4SHHFCSrFllLCNPTyGXtuBjzY8k53jc7eCKZZUdv840N0o to register.