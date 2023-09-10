September 10, 2023
Tiskilwa Historical Society to hold lawn concert Sept. 24

Musician and Storyteller Chris Vallillo will present “Forgottonia”

By Shaw Local News Network
The village of Tiskilwa recently received recognition as a project winner for the 2020 Governor’s Hometown Award. On behalf of all volunteers of the community, the Tiskilwa Historical Society entered details of a project of transforming the former legion hall into the Gallery on Galena.

Tiskilwa Historical Society invites the community to its annual law concert that will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Museum on Main, located at 110 E. Main St. in Tiskilwa.

Musician and Storyteller Chris Vallillo will present “Forgottonia,” his new show about special, but sometimes overlooked, areas of Illinois.

Programs at Museum on Main are open to the public and free of charge, free-will donations will be accepted.

In case of rain, the program will be held in the museum’s community room. For updated information, visit the society’s Facebook page or website at www.tiskilwahistoricalsociety.org.