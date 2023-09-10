Tiskilwa Historical Society to hold lawn concert Sept. 24

Tiskilwa Historical Society invites the community to its annual law concert that will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Museum on Main, located at 110 E. Main St. in Tiskilwa.

Musician and Storyteller Chris Vallillo will present “Forgottonia,” his new show about special, but sometimes overlooked, areas of Illinois.

Programs at Museum on Main are open to the public and free of charge, free-will donations will be accepted.

In case of rain, the program will be held in the museum’s community room. For updated information, visit the society’s Facebook page or website at www.tiskilwahistoricalsociety.org.