The La Salle County Genealogy Guild will meet at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 115 W. Glover St. in Ottawa.

The presenter this month will be Mollie Perrot. Perrot is the Executive Director of the Ottawa Historical and Scouting Heritage Museum.

Perrot will present on how to track down our ancestors homes.

The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served. Research will not be allowed during the program.