Former La Salle County Sheriff announces campaign for County Board seat

On Saturday, former La Salle County Sheriff Tom Templeton announced his candidacy for La Salle County Board.

Running as a Republican, Templeton aims to fill the District 11 seat previously held by the late-Democrat Joe Witczak, who passed away in April.

“It was an honor to serve as your sheriff for over 20 years,” Templeton said in a press release. “I’m eager to continue giving back to La Salle County by bringing my experience to the County Board.”

A longtime resident of Peru, Templeton said he understands “the unique needs and challenges” facing the county. He said he will draw on a “deep well of local knowledge and respected leadership skills to foster bipartisanship and advocate for the needs of his constituents.”

“I have always served this community with integrity and honor and I pledge to continue doing so as a member of the County Board,” Templeton said. “In light of current events, I believe that my law enforcement background will allow me to bring a unique understanding and perspective to the county board.”

Since his first job in law enforcement in 1972, through his years at the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and after retirement, Templeton said that he continues to be active and backs the law enforcement community.

The primary election is set for March 19, 2024, with the general election to follow on Nov. 5, 2024.