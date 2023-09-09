September 09, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

IVCC offers scholarships to licenses massage therapists in refresher courses

Courses will be held in September and October

By Shaw Local News Network
Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby.

Ten scholarships will be awarded by IVCC’s Continuing Education Department to qualified licensed massage therapists enrolled in a trio of professional development classes in September and October. (Scott Anderson)

Ten scholarships will be awarded by IVCC’s Continuing Education Department to qualified licensed massage therapists enrolled in a trio of professional development classes in September and October.

The first 10 licenses massage therapists to enroll will receive scholarships covering full tuition. A maximum of $300 will be awarded per student each semester, but students can take one or all of the courses.

To register either:

Email a copy of your current massage therapy license to continuingeducation@ivcc.edu and include information like class title and ID, your first and last name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address. Confirmation will be emailed to you.

Email a copy of your current massage therapy license to continuingeducation@ivcc.edu and call the department at 815-224-0427 to register. Confirmation will be emailed to you.

The Basic Life Support CPR Training (ID 11271) refresher consists of three hours of self-paced online training which must be completed before the hands-on training. Students will learn to recognize life-threatening emergencies and respond through CPR and use of an automated external defibrillator.

The online segment opens Sept. 18 and the in-person segment meets Sept. 29 at the Ottawa Center Room 101. The course is taught by Nicholas Fish. Tuition is $89.

The four-hour Torso Progression of Abdominals and Intercostals (ID 11310) refresher meets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Ottawa Center Room 104. Students will dive into a focused progression for the muscle groups and enhance their palpation skills and techniques. The course consists of a brief lecture and hands-on training. Tuition is $99.

Students in the online Massage Therapy Ethics class will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 for an overview of professional ethics. Examples of realistic scenarios that therapists face are presented, discussed and role-played.

Topics include transference, schedules and payments, social and physical boundaries and scope of practice. Students must have access to a computer and webcam. Tuition is $89. The instructor for both massage therapy courses is Tonia McGuinn.

For more information, visit the Continuing Education web page www.ivcc.edu/enroll or call 815-224-0427.