IVCC offers scholarships to licenses massage therapists in refresher courses

Ten scholarships will be awarded by IVCC’s Continuing Education Department to qualified licensed massage therapists enrolled in a trio of professional development classes in September and October.

The first 10 licenses massage therapists to enroll will receive scholarships covering full tuition. A maximum of $300 will be awarded per student each semester, but students can take one or all of the courses.

To register either:

Email a copy of your current massage therapy license to continuingeducation@ivcc.edu and include information like class title and ID, your first and last name, date of birth, address, phone number and email address. Confirmation will be emailed to you.

Email a copy of your current massage therapy license to continuingeducation@ivcc.edu and call the department at 815-224-0427 to register. Confirmation will be emailed to you.

The Basic Life Support CPR Training (ID 11271) refresher consists of three hours of self-paced online training which must be completed before the hands-on training. Students will learn to recognize life-threatening emergencies and respond through CPR and use of an automated external defibrillator.

The online segment opens Sept. 18 and the in-person segment meets Sept. 29 at the Ottawa Center Room 101. The course is taught by Nicholas Fish. Tuition is $89.

The four-hour Torso Progression of Abdominals and Intercostals (ID 11310) refresher meets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Ottawa Center Room 104. Students will dive into a focused progression for the muscle groups and enhance their palpation skills and techniques. The course consists of a brief lecture and hands-on training. Tuition is $99.

Students in the online Massage Therapy Ethics class will meet from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 for an overview of professional ethics. Examples of realistic scenarios that therapists face are presented, discussed and role-played.

Topics include transference, schedules and payments, social and physical boundaries and scope of practice. Students must have access to a computer and webcam. Tuition is $89. The instructor for both massage therapy courses is Tonia McGuinn.

For more information, visit the Continuing Education web page www.ivcc.edu/enroll or call 815-224-0427.