11th annual Z Tour Bike Ride raises over $10,000 for Zearing Child Enrichment Center

The 11th annual Z Tour Bike Ride raised over $10,000 for Zearing Child Enrichment Center, Bureau County’s only nonprofit to offer a full-day education based child care program.

The center serves children and families from six weeks of age through elementary school.

This year’s event attracted riders from across the country with more than 80% of the participants traveling to Princeton to partake in the annual event.

Organizers said that they could not have done the event without the help of its Steering Committee members, Princeton Tourism, Princeton Chamber of Commerce, The Bike Place, Princeton Police Department, EMA, SAG drivers, Rotary, surrounding Townships, Bureau County Health Department, Illinois Valley Massage, Bike works, ZCEC families and staff, our event sponsors, and the community members of Tiskilwa, Bureau, Wyanet and Princeton.

The 12th annual Z Tour Bike Ride is scheduled to take place June 22, 2024.