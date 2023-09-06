La Salle votes to refresh ‘No Parking’ signs; denies parking restriction request

On Tuesday, the La Salle City Council denied a resident’s request to restrict parking on Zinc, Sterling, LaHarpe and 11th Streets, opting to “refresh” the signs and replace the one missing instead.

During the Streets, Alleys and Traffic Committee meeting, the members discussed a request to restrict parking on the street for one hour for residents and commercial vehicles to one side of the street, as well as extending the no-parking area at 15th and LaHarpe.

Deputy Clerk Brent Bader said the requester was not in attendance and the city had received two letters from residents opposing the changes.

Alderman T. ‘Boo’ Herndon said the request was “unheard of” and residents needed to be able to park in front of their homes.

“You can’t do this around this town,” Herndon said. “People need to park somewhere, some of them don’t have driveways. This is far-fetched.”

Elton Murphy, a La Salle resident, said he had no problem with residents parking in front of their house against the curb, but expressed concern about commercial trucks.

“We need to have parking on one side of the street only,” Murphy said. “For the simple reason that you mentioned it is a narrow street. God forbid you have to get a fire truck or an ambulance though there because it’s not going to fit.”

Murphy said there used to be a sign on LaHarpe that said “no parking on this side”, but the Environmental Protection Agency took it down and never put it back up.

Residents also took the time to express their concerns about EPA vehicles parking on the wrong side of the road and leaving “round rocks all over the road.”

“I saw the pictures that he sent in and I saw nothing but the EPA vehicles breaking the law and parking on the wrong side of the road,” La Salle Resident Marty Schneider said. “They’re parking the wrong way on the wrong side of the road and blocking my driveway when there is nobody parked on the correct side of the road.”

In response to residents’ concerns, Crane asked City Engineer Brian Brown to write the EPA to have them reach out to their contractors and ask them to “respect the residents and the area.”

Crane then made a motion to refresh the parking signs that are already existent and to deny the request for restrictions. The motion was approved unanimously.