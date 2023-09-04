September 02, 2023
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperShaw Local RadioLocal EventsGames and PuzzlesStarved Rock Country

Putnam County Libraries partner with PC Community Center to offer memory kits

Kits can be checked out by anyone with a library card

By Shaw Local News Network
The Putnam County Public Library District has partnered with the Putnam County Community Center to create memory kits for early stage dementia and alzheimer’s individuals, their families and caregivers.

The Putnam County Public Library District has partnered with the Putnam County Community Center to create memory kits for early stage dementia and alzheimer’s individuals, their families and caregivers. (Photo provided by Matt Miller)

The Putnam County Public Library District has partnered with the Putnam County Community Center to create memory kits for early stage dementia and alzheimer’s individuals, their families and caregivers.

The kits that will be available for anyone to check out are on Starved Rock and on local coal mining.

Each kit contains caregiver resources, playaway launchpad, books, photos and toys to help.

All that is needed to check out a kit is a library card. You do not need to be a Putnam County resident to check out a kit.

The kits that will be available for anyone to check out are on Starved Rock and on local coal mining.

The kits that will be available for anyone to check out are on Starved Rock and on local coal mining. (Photo provided by Matt Miller)