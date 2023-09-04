Putnam County Libraries partner with PC Community Center to offer memory kits

The Putnam County Public Library District has partnered with the Putnam County Community Center to create memory kits for early stage dementia and alzheimer’s individuals, their families and caregivers.

The kits that will be available for anyone to check out are on Starved Rock and on local coal mining.

Each kit contains caregiver resources, playaway launchpad, books, photos and toys to help.

All that is needed to check out a kit is a library card. You do not need to be a Putnam County resident to check out a kit.