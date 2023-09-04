La Salle County Farm Bureau to hold freezer meal fundraiser, orders due Sept. 15

The La Salle County Farm Bureau will hold a fall freezer meal fundraiser with orders due Sept. 15.

Participants can pick up 10 prepackaged meals that can be thawed and reheated to save time on meal prep.

The fundraiser will cost $195, averaging $4 a person with each meal feeding five people.

The event will support the La Salle County Farm Bureau Foundation Ag in the Classroom program that provides free hands-on agriculture lessons to 4th grade students in La Salle County.

The menu includes pulled pork, smoked pork chops, BBQ meatballs, broccoli cheese soup, smoked pork loin, meatloaf with sweet potatoes, lasagna, chicken and biscuits, pulled pork mac and cheese and chicken, bacon and ranch pasta.

To place an order, visit https://www.lcfb.org/ for the form or call the office at 815-433-0371.

Meals will be available for pickup between 3:30 and 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the office at 4201 N. Columbus St. in Ottawa.