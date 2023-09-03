September 03, 2023
Sublette’s ‘Hops n’ Harmony’ event offered live music and beer tasting

Event was held Saturday, Sept. 2 in Centennial Park

By Shaw Local News Network
Tennessee Artist Shane Profitt entertains fans at the "Hops n' Harmony" event on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Sublette. (Charles Van Horn)

Sublette’s “Hops n’ Harmony” event, which was held Saturday, Sept. 2 in Centennial Park, featured live music and beer tastings.

Saturday was the third year of the event that featured two Tennessee Artists Drew Parker and Shane Profitt.

Visitors were able to sample a variety of beverages in the events beer garden. These drinks included ones that were made locally and also from over 15 craft breweries in Northern Illinoi and Chicago.

Food was also available from Back Alley Bar-B-Q, Southwest Food Truck and The Press Box.