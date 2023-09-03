State Rep. Ryan Spain congratulates 2023 Summer Reading Club participants

State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) has congratulated the more than 200 kindergarten through 4th grade students that completed the challenge of his 7th annual Summer Reading Club Program.

The program challenged students to read eight books during summer vacation to join the club and receive special recognition.

“As a parent, I know firsthand how important it is to encourage our kids to keep their minds active during summer break, and research shows how beneficial reading is to their future development,” Spain said. “Congratulations to all the young readers across the 73rd District who took on my reading challenge this summer. Your commitment to reading sets you up for future success and I hope you enjoyed it as well.”

This summer, 223 students completed the program. For achieving the goal by the July 31 deadline, each student received a letter of congratulations, a certificate of recognition and a $10 gift card for a treat from Spain.

Each year, Spain opens his Summer Reading Club through area schools and libraries. The program can be completed in conjunction with any reading program already offered through a child’s school or local library.

If your child was unable to participate in the Summer Reading Club this year but may be interested in the future, visit RepRyanSpain.com for more information.