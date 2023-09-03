Princeton Rotary supports Dementia Friendly Princeton through grant and matching funds

Dementia Friendly Princeton committee members were on hand Aug. 29 for the Princeton Rotary Club meeting to accept checks totaling $5,432.40.

The total represents a $1,500 grant through Rotary District 6420 and matching funds from the loca club. Funds were raised at the annual foundation dinner held in April.

In February, Princeton became the 26th Illinois community to be officially recognized as a dementia friendly.

The committee plans to use the funds to purchase Care Trak devices, allowing families in the community to participate in the program free of charge.

Dementia Friendly Princeton also provides free training to local businesses and organizations to raise awareness and offer education on how to help those with dementia in the community.