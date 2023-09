The latest Bureau County Cruise Around will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Beck’s West, located at 605 W. Peru St. in Princeton before traveling to Tony’s Butt Shack, 601 Route 6 in Hollowayville.

The group meets one Wednesday a month to drive to different locations to hang out with like-minded car people.

Those who can’t meet at 6 p.m. can join the group at Tony’s Butt Shack. A future event will be held on Oct. 11.

Contact 815-883-1901 for more information.