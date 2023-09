The Tonica Methodist Church will hold a southern gospel concert featuring the Wanda Mountain Boys at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at 423 E. Wauponis St. in Tonica.

The Wanda Mountain Boys features the talent of Gary O’Neal, Rick Brown, Claude Johnson and David Jenkins.

Potluck will follow the concert as visitors are encouraged to bring a dish to pass and enjoy the concert.