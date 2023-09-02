Illinois State Police expands pathways for new troopers

In an effort to build its ranks, the Illinois State Police is updating the pre-employment requirements for people applying to become a trooper. Public Act 103-0312 makes changes to the Illinois State Police Act effective Jan. 1 2024.

The new “option 3″ will allow for current law enforcement officers with three years of continuous service at the same law enforcement agency to join the ranks of ISP quickly.

Option 3 waives education requirements if an applicant has successful completed basic law enforcement training, has at least three years of continuous full-time service as a peace officer with the same police department and is currently serving as a peace officer.

“ISP wants to recruit those who have shown they are dedicated to protecting the public,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “Recruiting an officer who has successfully completed basic law enforcement training and has three years of law enforcement experience, combined with comprehensive training through the ISP Academy, will allow ISP to more quickly assign experienced and highly trained troopers throughout the state.”

Changes were also made to “option 2,” allowing more members of the armed forces to qualify.

All applicants, no matter what option they choose, must be 21 years of age, cannot have been convicted of a felony, must possess a valid driver’s license at the time of application and be willing to accept an assignment anywhere in the state of Illinois.

For more information about becoming an Illinois State Trooper and to complete an application, visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board’s website or email ISP.Recruitment.Events@illinois.gov.