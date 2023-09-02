Illinois Arts Council Agency announces 2024 Artist Fellowship Program

The Illinois Arts Council Agency has announced the opening of the fiscal year 2024 Artist Fellowship Program.

The purpose of the program is to enrich and strengthen the state by supporting accomplished Illinois artists who are the foundation of Illinois’ creative environment.

The program recognizes artists who are at a career stage beyond emerging and have created a substantial body of work throughout their career. The program does not support an artist’s specific project, but provides monetary awards to support an artist’s continued artistic growth and exploration.

The IACA will provide a limited number of $15,000 awards in categories such as crafts, digital arts, ethnic and folk arts, new art forms (non-performative), photography, sculpture and visual arts.

A limited number of $1,500 finalist awards will also be given.

Application is open in the Illinois Arts Council’s online system and is due by midnight on Nov. 3. Awards will be announced in the spring.

For more information visit https://arts.illinois.gov/AFA-Program.