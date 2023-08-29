August 29, 2023
Princeton schools placed on soft lockdown as police investigated firearm call

Lockdown was placed Tuesday morning as a precaution

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

The Princeton Police Department announced Tuesday that the Princeton schools were temporarily placed on a soft lockdown following a call to investigate a person with a firearm in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street.

The lockdown was placed on the schools as a precaution and upon arriving on the scene, the department determined that there was no risk to the public.

The lockdown was lifted immediately after the situation was secured and a subject was charged with disorderly conduct for displaying a realist looking firearm.