Princeton schools placed on soft lockdown as police investigated firearm call

The Princeton Police Department announced Tuesday that the Princeton schools were temporarily placed on a soft lockdown following a call to investigate a person with a firearm in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street.

The lockdown was placed on the schools as a precaution and upon arriving on the scene, the department determined that there was no risk to the public.

The lockdown was lifted immediately after the situation was secured and a subject was charged with disorderly conduct for displaying a realist looking firearm.