Shadows of the Blue and Gray to hold Civil War Living History School Day Oct. 13

Shadows of the Blue and Gray’s is now scheduling times for its Civil War Living History School Day on Friday, Oct. 13, at City County Park, located north of Princeton.

The group extends an invitation to all public, private and homeschool junior high students.

This year will feature eight different stations including Missouri Guerillas, Underground Railroad, ropemaking, field hospital, blacksmith, cavalry, manual of arms and cooking.

Reservations must be made in order to attend. Attendees can bring their on lunch and eat in the pavilion.

Contact Debi Johnson at 815-878-5005 to get scheduled for the event.