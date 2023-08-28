Putnam County High School Students invited to PC Rotary picnic Sept. 7

Putnam County High School students are invited to a free picnic at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7 at Hopkins Park, located on Front Street in Granville.

The event is hosted by Putnam County Rotary to encourage participation in the PCHS Interact Club.

Interact offers students leadership experience as well as volunteer opportunities through helping others within the school, community and worldwide.

Members also learn about opportunities to participate in a district-wide weekend leadership camp, international youth exchange and learn about the nearly 15,000 Interact Clubs in 145 countries.

Putnam County Junior High Interact Club members may also attend. For more information, contact putnamcountyrotary@gmail.com.