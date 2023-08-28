Bureau County Homestead Festival’s parade to feature more than 100 entries on Sept. 9

Bureau County Homestead Festival’s parade, which will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, on Princeton’s Main Street, will feature more than 100 total entries. These entries will feature floats, bands, musical entries, a variety of vehicles and more.

Participants will line up on Marquette Street before turning onto North Main Street, completing the almost two mile stretch and ending by turning onto Pleasant Street, before Soldiers and Sailors Park.

Parade float judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. as participants will be considered for the Owen Lovejoy Memorial Trophy, Most Humorous Entry, The Mayor’s Trophy, The Grand Marshal’s Trophy and Church/Religious Organizations Award.

The Homestead Festival Parade is one event that will take place during the Homestead Festival that will take place Sept. 8-10 in Princeton. A full event schedule can be found here.