The Bureau County Chorus has extended an invitation to any and all interested community members to participate in the choir.

The group will rehearse from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Mondays in the lower level of St. Matthews Lutheran Church, located at 416 Dover Rd. in Princeton. The first rehearsal will be held on Monday, Sept. 18

The group is open to all who are high school age or older and enjoy singing. The group will also perform a concert on Sunday, Dec. 3 in the Princeton High School auditorium.